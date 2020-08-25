Soccer News

Free agent Asamoah Gyan ‘has had offers from Europe and Asia’

Asamoah Gyan, footballer

Anim Addo, business manager of Asamoah Gyan, has revealed the Ghana legend has had offers from clubs in Europe and Asia amid reports linking him with Asante Kotoko.

The Porcupine Warriors are said to be interested in signing Gyan, who himself is a huge fan of the club.



The 34-year-old has never hidden his desire to play for Kotoko before bringing his illustrious career to an end.



“Kotoko have said they like him because he once stated that he’ll one day play for Kotoko, but for now no club has approached him with any offer,” Mr Anim Addo said.

“Gyan has had offers from Europe and Asia but if Kotoko can meet our terms, then why not?”.



Gyan has been without a club since leaving Indian side NorthEast early this year.



The legendary striker has scored 51 goals for Ghana, making the highest-scoring player in Black Stars history.

