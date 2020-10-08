Free-agent Benjamin Agyare signs for Albanian top-flight side FK Apolonia Fier

Thu, 8 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Former Hearts of Oak defender Benjamin Agyare has signed for newly-promoted Albanian top-flight side FK Apolonia Fier on a free transfer.
The centre back was available on the market in August when he ripped up his contract with Hearts of Oak.
Agyare teams up with former Accra Hearts of Oak colleague Bernard Arthur.
He must do more at his new club after recovering from a car accident.
Agyare his said to have impressed scouts of FK Apolonia Fier.
