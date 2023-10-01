Free agent Jerome Boateng is set to return to Bayern Munich - Reports

Jerome Boateng

Experienced defender Jerome Boateng is on the brink of a sensational return to Bayern Munich, marking a homecoming after a brief stint in France.

Boateng's departure from the Bundesliga giants was confirmed by sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić in April 2021, as his contract was slated to conclude in the summer of the same year with no prospects of extension.



Subsequently, on 1 September 2021, Boateng embarked on a new chapter, wearing the colors of French side Lyon, courtesy of a seamless free transfer.



The defender inked a deal that bound him to Lyon until June 2023.

Boateng spent 10 years with Bayern and won nine Bundesliga titles, five DFB-Pokals and two Champions League crowns with the club.



He made over 360 appearances for the club before he left to join Lyon in a free transfer in 2021, but he has been a free agent since departing the French side last summer.



According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich's management is not only keen but actively engaged in orchestrating Boateng's return, underlining the profound interest the club harbors in securing the experienced player's services once more.