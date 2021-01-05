Free-agent Kwadwo Asamoah keen on joining Serie A team

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah has given an indication that he hopes to sign for an Italian Serie A club in the January transfer window.

The midfielder who excels when deployed in a left-wing-back role parted ways with Inter Milan last summer on mutual consent to become a free agent.



After several months, Kwadwo Asamoah is on the move and has been linked with a few clubs in the Italian top-flight league.



In an interview with BBC SPORT AFRICA, the Black Stars asset has revealed why he might potentially sign for an Italian club before the January transfer window shuts.

“Italy is my second home and when I think about my career I can't help but think about Serie A. I've been here for 12-13 years, I've spent more time here than in my country. And to be honest I love being here, Kwadwo Asamoah said.



He continued, “During my career I have had many opportunities to go to the Premier or other leagues, but I have adapted here, both for football and my lifestyle and this has not allowed me to choose other tournaments. I feel at home and I want to stay here even when I finish playing.



According to sources, Kwadwo Asamoah is being chased by Sampdoria as well as Genoa.