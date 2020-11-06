Free agent Maxwell Baakoh is set to join AshantiGold

Fri, 6 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
AshantiGold SC is set to swoop for free agent Maxwell Baakoh for their CAF Confederation Cup and upcoming Ghana league season.
Baakoh couldn't register for Asante Kotoko SC for 2020/2021 after rejecting a contract extension.
His contract with the Porcupine Warriors expired about a week ago.
GHANAsoccernet.com understands that negotiations between AshantiGold and the player are far advanced.
The 25-year-old will join the Miners on a short-term contract with an option to extend.
Baakoh joined Asante Kotoko in November 2018 from Karela United FC.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- GFA unveil official song of Ghana Premier League
- ‘Its a dream come true’ - Mahama talks about being Gyan’s teammate
- 2020/21 GPL: StarTimes to invest $1 million in the coverage of the league
- Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan eyes coaching role after football
- King Faisal best prepared for this season – Michael Akuffo
- Read all related articles