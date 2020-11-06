Free agent Maxwell Baakoh is set to join AshantiGold

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Maxwell Baakoh

AshantiGold SC is set to swoop for free agent Maxwell Baakoh for their CAF Confederation Cup and upcoming Ghana league season.

Baakoh couldn't register for Asante Kotoko SC for 2020/2021 after rejecting a contract extension.



His contract with the Porcupine Warriors expired about a week ago.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that negotiations between AshantiGold and the player are far advanced.

The 25-year-old will join the Miners on a short-term contract with an option to extend.



Baakoh joined Asante Kotoko in November 2018 from Karela United FC.