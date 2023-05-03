Freezy MacBones set for another fight on June 16

Seth Gyimah popularly known as 'Freezy MacBones'

Ghanaian-British boxing sensation, Seth Gyimah, popularly known as 'Freezy MacBones', is set to return to the ring on June 16, 2023, in London.

Though the opponent for the bout is yet to be disclosed, Freezy has been preparing feverishly for what is likely to be his third professional bout.



In an interview with Angel TV, Freezy MacBones' manager, Thaddeus Adomako, revealed that the boxer was excited about the support he had received from Ghanaians and promised to give them a good show in his next bout.



Thaddeus Adomako also described the boxer as Ghana's beacon of hope, saying he could bring back Ghana's glory days in boxing.



"We want to let you know that his next fight is going to be the 16th of June 2023 in London. It will be live on the fight app," Thaddeus Adomako said.

Freezy MacBones' journey to becoming a boxer from a humble beginning as a mason in Ghana has been an inspiration to many people in the country. The boxer who has been compared to the legendary boxer Mike Tyson, has expressed desire to win a world title soon.



"We try to focus on the positives, and the positives we try to focus on are that they see Freezy as a beacon of hope. Like he can bring Ghana boxing back to the full front of things. All the negatives, we look at it and turn it the other way," Thaddeus Adomako added.



