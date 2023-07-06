Freezy Macbones announces postponement of July 21 bout

Freezy Macbones

UK-based Ghanaian Boxer, Seth Gyimah popularly known as “Freezy Macbones” says his next bout which is billed to happen on Friday, July 23, 2023, has been rescheduled.

According to the tough puncher, the decision was due to unforeseen circumstances beyond control, hence a new fight date will be announced soon.



The bout was expected to take place at York Hall in London with a yet-to-be-announced opponent.



The 33-year-old has enjoyed a quick rise to prominence since his debut in March 2023.



A technical knockout over CJ Wood in his first light heavyweight test on Friday, June 10 was followed by a points victory against Darryl Sharp on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

After his departure from Ghana for the UK in 2012, Freezy commenced training as a boxer in 2017.



See the tweet below:





LSN/KPE