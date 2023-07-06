0
Menu
Sports

Freezy Macbones announces postponement of July 21 bout

Boxer Freezy 2023.jpeg Freezy Macbones

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UK-based Ghanaian Boxer, Seth Gyimah popularly known as “Freezy Macbones” says his next bout which is billed to happen on Friday, July 23, 2023, has been rescheduled.

According to the tough puncher, the decision was due to unforeseen circumstances beyond control, hence a new fight date will be announced soon.  

The bout was expected to take place at York Hall in London with a yet-to-be-announced opponent. 

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a quick rise to prominence since his debut in March 2023.

A technical knockout over CJ Wood in his first light heavyweight test on Friday, June 10 was followed by a points victory against Darryl Sharp on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

After his departure from Ghana for the UK in 2012, Freezy commenced training as a boxer in 2017.

See the tweet below:



LSN/KPE  
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey
Purported suicide note of KNUST medical student pops up
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct