Freezy Macbones intensifies training ahead of bout with Senegalese boxer in December

Freezy Macbones

Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyiman, professionally known as Freezy Macbones has begun an intensive training as he prepares to mount the ring again December with Senegalese boxer Seydou Konate.

The UK-based Ghanaian boxer lost to Seydou Konate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers in Senegal, Dakar in September.



Poised to stage a revenge, Macbones has weighed up a return bout against Konate which is scheduled for Saturday, December, 23, 2023 at the Bukom Boxing Area, Accra.



Freezy Macbones lost on his amateur debut and failed to advance in the qualifiers to pick a spot in the Olympic Games.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Macbones who has relocated to Dubai has been consistent with his training under the supervision of his trainer.



Seth Gyiman has a record of 2 wins out of 2 bouts since making his professional debut against Christopher Wood in February 2023.

LSN/KPE