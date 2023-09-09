Freezy Macbones loses to Senegalese boxer in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

Freezy Macbones

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, professionally known as Freezy Mcbones has lost his middleweight bout to Senegalese opponent Seydou Konate in the 2024 Paris Olympics games qualifiers in Dakar.

The UK-based Ghanaian boxer lost on his Amateur debut and so failed to advance in the qualifiers in his quest to secure an automatic spot to the Olympics. He has another opportunity to qualify through Asia and Europe play-offs in 2024.



Freezy Macbones was the first of seven Ghanaian boxers slated to compete in the qualifiers.



The remaining boxing who will hope to secure a ticket for the Olympics include, Alfred Kotey, David Bawah, Asarah Apew, Theophilus Allotey, and Abdul Wahab.



Below is the list of Ghanaian boxers and their opponent for the qualifiers



Men's Light Middleweight,71Kg(12:40hrs)



3. ALFRED KOTEY (GHA) vrs Thiago O. Muxanga (MOZ)

Men's S.Heavyweight,92+Kg(13:00hrs)



4. DAVID BAWAH (GHA) vrs Kadi Monrad (ALG)



EVENING SESSION



Women's Lightweight,60Kg(17:00hrs)



5. SARAH APEW (GHA) vrs Valera C. Mendes(CPV)



Men's Flyweight,51Kg(17:20hrs)

6. THEOPHILUS ALLOTEY (GHA)vrs Fitwi T. Nigus (ETH)



Men's Featherweight,57Kg (17:40.00hrs)



7. ABDUL WAHIB OMAR (GHA) vrs Amzolele(RSA)



EE/OGB