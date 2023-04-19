Freezy Macbones narrates how he was rejected on his first attempt to become a boxer at age 27

UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah

Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah's boxing career started off with rejection after he was told that, at the age of 27, it was literally impossible for him to build a successful boxing career.

Freezy Macbones as he is affectionally called said he got inspired to become an athlete in 2015 after watching the ‘Fight of the Century’ between 5-division World champion Floyd Mayweather and 8-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.



According to him, it was his first time watching boxing and Mayweather's techniques made the sport appear easy in his eyes.



"That was in 2015/2016 when Mayweather fought Pacquiao. That was my first time watching boxing and I was like 'although I don't have in-depth knowledge about boxing but why does Mayweather keep running like a chicken? Then I can do this job.' So I just said it like that," he told GhanaWeb Sports Check.



The now light heavyweight sensation narrated that when he decided to register for boxing training in 2017 at age 27 but was told that he is too old.



"In 2017, when I wanted to register for the gym, the person rejected my money. He asked me 'How old are you?' and I said 17. He said 'Nah that's too late. let me tell you the truth, you can't be a good boxer.' I asked him why not and he said we start boxing at the of 9 or 10 years...'You are too old for this'," he added.

Despite the rejection, Freezy Macbones did not give up on becoming a boxer. His KOs at the amateur level were reposted by popular American rapper 50 Cent and 15-time boxing World Champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.



Watch the Freezy narrate how he started his boxing career on Sports Check from 8:30







EE/KPE