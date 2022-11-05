Freiburg's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh likely to miss game against FC Koln due to injury

Freiburg midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyere

Black Stars attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is likely to miss Freiburg's encounter against FC Koln on matchday 13. On Thursday evening, the Black Stars attacking midfielder was forced to miss the last Europa League game against Qaraba FK.

We didn't want to risk him head coach Christian Streich explained to SWR Sport.



"We decided to leave him at home. He has muscular problems,"



Kyereh's concerns may have implications for the upcoming encounter against FC Koln. However, there is still time since the game does not begin until Sunday in Freiburg and this offers Streich hope.

"Maybe we can get him fit,"



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has been included in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup. Kyereh debuted for the Ghana national team in a 1–0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Ethiopia on 3 September 2021.



The former St. Pauli star midfielder has made nine appearances and scored two in the Bundesliga this season.