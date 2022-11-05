1
Menu
Sports

Freiburg's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh likely to miss game against FC Koln due to injury

Daniel Kofi Kyere 09876t.png Freiburg midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyere

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is likely to miss Freiburg's encounter against FC Koln on matchday 13. On Thursday evening, the Black Stars attacking midfielder was forced to miss the last Europa League game against Qaraba FK.

We didn't want to risk him head coach Christian Streich explained to SWR Sport.

"We decided to leave him at home. He has muscular problems,"

Kyereh's concerns may have implications for the upcoming encounter against FC Koln. However, there is still time since the game does not begin until Sunday in Freiburg and this offers Streich hope.

"Maybe we can get him fit,"

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has been included in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup. Kyereh debuted for the Ghana national team in a 1–0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Ethiopia on 3 September 2021.

The former St. Pauli star midfielder has made nine appearances and scored two in the Bundesliga this season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Related Articles: