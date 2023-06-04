4
Menu
Sports

French Ligue 1: Gideon Mensah suffers relegation with AJ Auxerre

Gideon Mensah Auxerre Move.jfif Gideon Mensah

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Gideon Mensah has suffered relegation in the French Ligue 1 with AJ Auxerre.

Auxerre will be playing in the French Ligue 2 following their defeat against RCD Lens in their final game of the season on Saturday night.

Lens headed into the game at the Stade de l’Abbé-Deschamps with their fate in their hands, needing a win to confirm their stay in the French topflight league for another season.

However, they lost the game 3-1, confirming their demotion to the French Ligue just months after securing promotion. Auxerre finished the season in 17th place with 35 points.

Despite Auxerre’s failure, Gideon Mensah enjoyed a good season. He featured in 26 games and starred in almost those games.

Mensah has been named in Black Stars squad for the matchday five games against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on June 18, 2023.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe