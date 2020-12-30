0
French Ligue 2 side Amiens hand trial to Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Bannieh Afriyie

Ghana U20 captain Daniel Bannieh Afriyie is set to undergo trial at French Ligue 2 side Amiens.

The Hearts of Oak player is expected at the club in January 2021 for observation and possibly sign a deal.

Kumasi-based Light FM claim the Phobians have received an invitation for the striker.

Barnie, 19, scored one goal at the just-ended tournament WAFU B U20 Cup of Nations where the Black Satellites were crowned champions.

Amiens have two Ghanaian players-Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicholas Opoku- on their roster.

