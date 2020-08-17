Sports News

French Ligue 2 side Amiens set to complete the signing Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghana international Emmanuel Lomotey

French Ligue 2 side Amiens are set to secure the signature of Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey in the current transfer window.

Footballmadeighana understands that the relegated Ligue 1 club is in advanced talks with Extramadura for the service of the Black Meteors player.



According to reports, the French club is ready to pay the player’s buyout clause of 500,000 Euros to acquire his service.

Despite failing to survive the Spanish second tier league, Lomotey was one of the best players for the Extremadura side as he made 21 league appearances in the just ended season.



The former Dreams FC midfielder is on radar of several clubs but Amiens look set to scoop the wonderful midfielder.

