French clubs stop quartet from playing for Black Stars

Defender, John Boye

The senior national soccer team, Black Stars will be without players plying their trade in the French Lique 1 and 2 ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

Ghana will lock horns with South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe on March 25 and 28 respectively.



Ahead of the aforementioned games, clubs in the French Ligue 1 and 2 have unanimously voted to block players from leaving over the international break..



The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) have announced players will not be allowed to travel outside the country amid concerns over Covid-19.

The move by the LFP means four regular Black Stars players - Nicholas Opoku (Amiens SC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), John Boye (Metz) and Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC) won't be available for the African double-header this month.



The decision has reportedly been made because footballers returning from international duty will be forced to quarantine as per national policy on COVID-19 rules.



Ghana coach Charles Akonnor is expected to announce his final squad for the qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.