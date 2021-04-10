French league: John Boye returns from suspension

Sat, 10 Apr 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Ghanaian defender, John Boye, has returned from suspension and is available to face Lille in Ligue 1.
The 33-year-old received his marching orders during a 4-0 defeat to Monaco in the Coupe de France.
Since then, others have stepped up to fill in the hole left. But the experienced center back has returned and is available to feature once again.
Boye moved to Metz on a free transfer in 2018 and has been a key cog since.
John Boye last featured for the Black Stars in 2020 against Sudan.
Source: Football Ghana
Related Articles:
- Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu to leave Sporting CP in summer
- Germany: Kevin Danso set to leave Fortuna Dussledorf at end of season
- Jonathan Mensah scores for Columbus Crew against Real Esteli in CONCACAF Champions League
- Thomas Partey really 'disappointed' me against Slavia Prague - Martin Keown
- Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo joins Swedish side Djurgaden
- Read all related articles