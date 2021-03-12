Friday Debate: Can Samuel Boadu lead Hearts of Oak to glory?

Coach Samuel Boadu opened a new chapter in his coaching career after signing for Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

Boadu who was unveiled on Monday, March 1, 2021, by the Phobains as their new head coach signed a three-and-half-year contract after joining them from Medeama SC.



Popularly known as ‘Kofi Yesu’ in the Kumasi Metropolis, Boadu has been tasked to continue the rebuilding process at the club which will yield good results in the long run.



Samuel Boadu's debut for Accra Hearts of Oak was full of positives after thumping WAFA 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 17 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

But can Samuel Boadu build on his debut result to break the trophy jinx of Accra Hearts of Oak?



Here are the views and predictions of others; join in the discussion with your contributions in the comment section after watching the video below:



