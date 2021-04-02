Friday Debate: Did the local players justify their inclusion in the Black Stars?

For the first time in over a decade, the Ghana Premier League was dully represented in the camp of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Ahead of the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa on March 25, and Sao Tome and Principe on March 28, 2021, Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor invited nine local players in the squad for the doubleheader.



Three players namely Razak Abalora, Kwame Poku, and Ismail Ganiu started the game against South Africa while Justice Blay, Gladson Awako, and Imoro Ibrahim got a few minutes in the final game against Sao Tome and Principe.



The “massive” inclusion of the local players in the Black Stars was warmly received by Ghanaians as the call continues for more local participation in the Black Stars.



But were the local players who featured in the two Afcon qualifiers for the Black Stars make a good case for themselves in the subsequent call-ups?

We table this for a discussion on this episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



Here are the views of others, join in the discussion with your contributions in the comment section after watching the video below:



