Friday Debate: Has Cristiano Ronaldo failed at Juventus?

In July 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo became the 4th most expensive footballer in the world after joining Juventus from 1-time European Champions Real Madrid.

The Portuguese international signed a four-year contract with the then Italian champions in a deal worth 112m euros (£99.2m) according to a report filed by the BBC.



Having won the UEFA Champions League on four occasions with Real Madrid, the five-time FIFA World Player of the Year was signed to help break Juventus' 25-five-year European trophy drought.



Despite having Ronaldo who many refer to as "Mr. Champions League in their team", the old ladies have been unable to reach the semi-finals of the Competition in the past three seasons.



They lost to Ajax in the 2018/19 season in the quarter-finals, lost to Lyon in the 2019/20 season in the round of 16, and were recently eliminated by FC Porto at their own backyard in the ongoing season days ago.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo then failed at Juventus after his inability to lead his team to the semi finals of the Champions League?



