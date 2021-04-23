Friday Debate: Has Kurt Okraku's leadership as GFA President been an improvement on that of Kwesi Nyantakyi?

It has been close to two years since Dreams Football club owner, Kurt Okraku, took over the reigns as the President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA).

Mr. Okraku was officially elected as the new President of the Ghana Football Association on October 24, 2019, after beating former GFA Vice President George Afriyie and Phar Rangers owner, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Kurt inherited an association whose public image had been dented as a result of the content of the Anas Number 12 expose where the President at that time, Kwesi Nyantakyie, was reported to have taken a bribe while negotiating a sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League.



The #GameChanger campaign slogan of Kurt was to re-brand the GFA and to make them marketable in the eyes of corporate Ghana who will trust the brand again to invest in their product.



Has Kurt Okraku's leadership as GFA President been an improvement on that of Kwesi Nyantakyi in his bid to cleanse the FA of the negative publicity they have had over the years?

We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV.



Here are the views of others, join in the discussion with your contributions in the comment section after watching the video.



