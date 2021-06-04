Friday Debate: Is N'Golo Kante a better player than Michael Essien?

N'Golo Kante was on the lip of every fan and pundits after Chelsea won their second UEFA Champions League trophy on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

The Blues beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Estádio do Dragão in Portugal by lone goal kind courtesy a goal by forward Kai Havertz.



Kante won the Man of the Match award in the game against Manchester City having already won the MVP in the Semifinal doubleheader against 13-times Champions Real Madrid.



Kante's extraordinary performance has reincarnated the debate between him and former Chelsea and Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien.



But is N'Golo Kante a better player than Michael Essien?

We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



While our respondents share their views on the topic, post your contributions in the comment section after watching the show:



