Friday Debate: Is money the only motivation for Black Stars to win AFCON?

The government has come under a lot of heat after the announcement of the proposed 25- million- dollar budget for the Black Stars’ AFCON and FIFA World Cup campaigns.

The announcement of the budget was made by President Nana Addo Danakwa Akufo-Addo at a breakfast meeting with some state institution heads and officials some days ago.



The President promised that the government will provide $10million and urged corporate Ghana to help the Black Stars with the remaining $15million.



Since the announcement, there has been a lot of backlash from Ghanaians with many citing the development as a wrong priority and a wrong move in an era of COVID-19.



The critics have wondered why the government thinks that the only way for the Black Stars to win the AFCON is to give them fat budgets for tournaments.

Is money the only motivation for Black Stars to win AFCON?



We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV.



Here are the views of others, join in the discussion with your contributions in the comment section after watching the video.



