Friday Debate: Was the Court of Arbitration for Sports fair to Osei Palmer?

The long legal tussle that ensued between Mr. Wilfried Kweku Osei 'Palmer' (Plaintiff) and the Ghana Football Association (Defendant) was brought to an end after the Court of Arbitration (CAS) for Sports dismissed the case filed against the FA.

The plaintiff, Mr. Wilfried Kweku Osei 'Palmer' who is the bankroller of the Division One League side Tema Youth Football Club was challenging his disqualification from the 2019 GFA Presidential elections at the sports apex Court, CAS.



Palmer was disqualified by the Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association after failing the integrity test during the vetting process.



He was found guilty of breaking GFA ethical codes and was thus prevented from contesting the elections that gave birth to the Kurt Okraku administration.

On today's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate, we ask if your expectations were met after hearing that the Court of Arbitration for Sports has dismissed the case filed against the GFA.



