Friday Debate: Were you satisfied with the selection of Black Stars squad?

The country was in a happy mood when the Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor, invited 32 home-based players for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The motive behind this move was to allow the local players to play in the Black Stars as the Ghana Football Association was not certain about getting the services of the foreign players because of the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.



However, the hopes of Ghanaians to see local players dominate Black Stars call-up for the first time in over a decade was cut short as coach Charles Akonnor dropped 23 of them when naming his final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualification games.



The Black Stars have qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations with a game to spare after their 1-1 draw with South Africa at the FNB Sports Stadium.



But are you disappointed that a lot of local players were not named in the Black Stars squad for the final two AFCON qualifiers?

We table this for a discussion on this episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV.



Here are the views of others, join in the discussion with your contributions in the comment section after watching the video below:



