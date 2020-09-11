Sports News

Friday Debate: Which players would you recommend for Kotoko ahead of their Africa campaign?

Asante Kotoko has confirmed their participation in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League competition.

The Porcupine Warriors confirmed their participation in a letter signed by the CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and sent to the Ghana Football Association dated September 7, 2020.



Kotoko's nomination to the CAF Champions League came when the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association truncated the 2019/2020 Ghan Premier League due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Following the club's confirmation to participate in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League, there has been a lot of concerns from the Porcupine family as some believe that the club does not have enough quality to compete among the big boys on the African stage.



Shafiu Mumuni, Abdul Latif Anabila, James Akaminko, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Justice Blay, and other top players have constantly been linked to Asante Kotoko by the media as the club begins to strengthen their team ahead of their African campaign.

On today's episode of GhanaWeb Friday Debate, we ask you to recommend a player you think will help Asante Kotoko's CAF Champions League campaign.



Watch people's comments in the video below and leave yours in the comment section:





