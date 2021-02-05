Friday Debate: Which team has impressed the most in the 2020/21 GPL?

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season has so far been full of surprises and upsets with Karela United leading the league table after matchday 12.

The Ayinase-based club who were among the struggling clubs in the truncated 2019/2020 season seems to have picked themselves up in the current season and are now topping the chart with 22 points.



Among the surprises of the season so far are Accra Great Olympics and Bechem United who occupy the second and the fourth positions respectively on the league table.



Accra Great Olympics have been given the tag as the giant' killers and Kings of Accra Sports Stadium after beating Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies, and Legon Cities at home.



With the exception of Asante Kotoko who occupy the third position, none of the bookmakers' favourites is in the top four after matchday 12.



Accra Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars, AshantiGold, and Medeama SC were the bookmakers' favourites but are nowhere to be found in the top four after matchday 12.

Which team has impressed you the most so far in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after matchday 12?



Can these teams maintain their positions until the end of the season?



Share your opinion on this subject on this episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate.



Here are the views of others; join in the discussion with your contributions in the comment section after watching the video below:



