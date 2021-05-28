Friday Debate: Who wins the UEFA Champions League between Chelsea & Man City?

• Chelsea played their first Champions League final in 2008 but lost to Manchester United

• They won the trophy four years later in Munich 2012



• Manchester City will be playing their first Champions League final



The finals of the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League come off on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.



Two English clubs battle for the ultimate trophy in Europe for the third time in the history of the UEFA Champions League.



Manchester City will take on the two-times finalist and one-time champions Chelsea for their first Champions League trophy in Porto.

Chelsea has already beaten Manchester City twice in the FA Cup and the Premier League in the year 2021 and will be hoping to complete their season in style.



So who wins the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League trophy in Porto?



We table this for a discussion on today's episode of the Friday Debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun.



While fans share their views on the topic, post your contributions in the comment section after watching the show:



