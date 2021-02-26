Friday Debate: Who wins the clash between Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak

The biggest fixture on the calendar of Ghana football comes off this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium as Asante Kotoko takes on rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupines Warriors clash with the Phobians for the matchday 14 outstanding games in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season on Sunday, February 28, 2021.



Accra Hearts of Oak is going into the game on the back of a two-consecutive win in the Premier League against Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals and will want to extend their winning run to three games by beating Asante Kotoko.



Kotoko on the other hand is yet to test themselves on the local scene again as their matchday 16 game against Bechem United was rained off on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



Can coach Samuel Nii Noi handle the big task against Asante Kotoko as he did in his first two games as an interim manager?

Give us your prediction for the super clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak on this episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate.



Here are the views and predictions of others; join in the discussion with your contributions in the comment section after watching the video below:



