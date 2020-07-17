Sports News

Friday debate: Which African player has the potential to win the World Best Award shortly?

It has been close to three decades since former AC Milan striker and Liberia President, George Oppong Weah, became the World footballer of the year thus becoming the only African to have won the award.

The former Chelsea marksman still holds the envious record as the likes of Mohammed Salah, Samuel Eto'o, and current African Footballer of the year Sadio Mane all couldn't win the award after coming close.



Samuel Eto’o, despite being the only African footballer with three UEFA Champions League trophies, only managed to win the bronze medal in the 2005 FIFA World Player awards that were won by his Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho.



The past three decades have seen the likes of Abedi Ayew Pele, Didier Drogba, Frederic Kanoute, Seydou Keita, Yaya Toure, Jay-Jay Okocha, Michael Essien, Roger Milla and Samuel Eto’o being known to be very deadly during their prime days but none of them was able to achieve what Oppong Weah did in 1995 with AC Milan.

On this episode of the GhanaWeb Friday debate, we asked you if you think there is an African player who has the potential to win the World Best player award shortly?



Watch the video below of people's comments and share your opinion on the topic in the comment section.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.