Friday debate: Who was the best Ghanaian player in Europe this season?

The Ghanaian contingents in the major leagues in Europe made some big headlines in the just ended 2019/2020 season with some picking up key awards.

The overall performance of Ghanaian players in Europe for the 2019/2020 season seemed to have improved from that of the 2018/2019 season which saw Thomas Teye Partey as the only Ghanaian making big headlines after match days.



Black Stars trio, Andre Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Thomas Teye Partey gave us one of the excellent seasons a footballer can have.



Jordan Ayew recently became the talk on social media after winning the Amazon Prime and Crystal Palace Goal of the Year Award, Player of the Year award, and the club's Players’ Player of the Year award.



Andre Dede Ayew might be on the verge of securing a deal to French giant Paris Saint Germain for having a fantastic season at Championship side Swansea City while Partey was constantly linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid due to his impressive performances.



Youngsters Kudus Mohammed and Mohammed Salisu have also earned themselves big moves to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam and Premier League side Southampton respectively.

Afriyie Acquah and Bernard Mensah also had a decent campaign in the just ended Turkish Super Lig.



On today's episode of GhanaWeb Friday debate, we ask you to choose your best Ghanaian player in the 2019/2020 European season.



Watch the video below of people's comments and share your opinion on the topic in the comment section:





