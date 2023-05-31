0
Friendly with USA will presents a good platform for Black Stars to test their strength – Kurt Okraku

GFA President Kurt Okraku.jpeg 1024x581 1 President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku is excited about the national team’s upcoming friendly match with the USA Men’s national team.

On Tuesday night, the Ghana FA announced that an agreement has been reached for the Black Stars to face off with their counterpart from the US on October 17.

Speaking on the friendly, Kurt Okraku said he has no doubt it will present a fine opportunity for the Black Stars to test their strength.

“We have always been looking for these kinds of opportunities to continue our team-building exercise so playing against the United States of America has come in handy.

‘’We have two more matches to end the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and would need matches of this nature to prepare for future assignments i.e. the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

'The game presents to us a very good platform to test our strength against one of the best teams in the World,” Kurt Okraku said as quoted on the GFA website.

Meanwhile, Ghana is currently gearing up for the last but one game in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The game against Madagascar is scheduled to be played on June 18.

