Frimpong Manso rallies support for new Kotoko management

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Frimpong Manso

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko player and coach, Frimpong Manso has called on the club fans to rally behind new management as they seek to turn the fortunes of the team around.

The Ghana Premier League giants on Tuesday unveiled their new management under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The eight-member management team was outdoored at a ceremony in Kumasi, and will be working for the next three years with the former GFA Presidential candidate.



The new team has been tasked to transform the club into one of the best on the continent.



However, Frimpong Manso has charged the supporters of the Kumasi based club to back the new management to succeed and avoid unnecessary criticisms.

“Kotoko problems recently have been getting a proper set up to steer the affairs of the club. Now a neutral person in the shape of Nana Yaw Amponsah earned the CEO job and he has also appointed people he think he can work with”



“So I will plead with the fans to support the management rather than criticizing them. All that they need is the backing of the supporters. I have heard people saying some of the management are inexperience but that should not be the case”



“Nana Yaw Amponsah knows the capabilities of his management team. Whether they are known in football or not, we should support them. I think he appointed those people based on what he wants to do. We have to be behind them so that he can achieve his targets” he told Onua FM.