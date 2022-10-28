From Baba Yara to Old Trafford: Ex-Kotoko player features against Man United

Mudasiru Salifu was in Europa action against Man United

Mudasiru Salifu is playing in the second tier of Europe’s biggest interclub competition and living the dream of most local players.

His is a story of how a few months can make a big difference in the life of a footballer.



He was in action on Thursday night at Old Trafford, the home grounds of Manchester United when his club Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova faced off with the English giants in the Europa League.



Just months ago, Mudasiru was playing for Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko. He transferred to the Maldovan side in July 2022 and has since continued a steady climb in his career.



Unfortunately for him, his club got beaten three nil to end a two-legged tie with an overall aggregate of five – zero.



After the first leg defeat, Kotoko fans swarmed social media with praise for their former player who came on as a substitute in the fixture.

Mudasiru came on as a substitute minute to play the last nine minutes of the game for the Moldovan club.



He lanky defender was born on April 1, 1997, in Kumasi. He spent his entire professional career in his homeland. For the last three years, he played for Asante Kotoko FC, with whom he won gold medals in the Ghana Championship last season.



Mudasiru was part of Asante Kotoko's 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League winning team. He left the Porcupines after a three-year stint in the Ghana Premier League.





Not Good results last night But As a warrior we never give up. One more to go ???????????? pic.twitter.com/rW9HMnrX8B — Mudasiru Salifu (@muda_salifu3) October 28, 2022













SARA