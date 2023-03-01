From Hearts of Oak to chief driver of oil company, the story of Eric Nyarko

The life span of an average footballer at the top level is usually 10 years and that is why many players scout other fields while actively playing to ensure that their revenue streams keep following even after retirement.

In today's world, many former footballers prefer a career in the sport after retirement, either as coaches, administrators, or pundits.



There are a few others who go into academia, the business field, or the political arena, and typical examples are Liberia President George Weah and Romario who became a Brazilian Senator in 2014.



The story has been quite different for former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Eric Nyarko who is not in any of the above-mentioned fields.



Eric Nyarko after helping Accra Hearts of Oak beat rivals Asante Kotoko to win the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation in 2004 is not currently working in the sport.



Nyarko despite admitting that he wants to pursue a career in football as a coach in the future revealed that he is now working as a chief driver for an oil company.



"I want to go into coaching in the near future and I'm waiting for the registration window for the coaches training to open and I will apply."

"But for now, I'm working with Jadas Group of Companies as their chief driver for the petroleum company but I'm also learning the technical aspect (IT) of the job at the same time," Eric Nyarko told Dan Kweku Yeboah in an interview.



Eric Nyarko added that he is ever ready to ditch his current job as a chief driver if he gets an opportunity to get back into football or travel outside the country.



"I started learning how to drive during my Hearts of Oak days and I was even driving when I was playing in Israel. I can't really reveal the salary I take but I won't say the money is bad. If I get a chance to work in football, I will easily jump ships because football is my game and I will even travel if I get the chance."







