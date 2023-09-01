From Kudus to Amartey: Top five moves of Ghanaian players in summer transfer window

Mohammed Kudus

Some Ghanaian footballers made significant moves during the summer transfer window of 2023 in search of a fresh challenge in their careers.

Mohammed Kudus' transfer from Ajax to West Ham United and Daniel Amartey's move to Besiktas became more topical due to players and the clubs involved.



Aside from the two aforementioned deals, other players also made major transfers that can potentially be equivalent to Kudus' and Amartey's.



Therefore, GhanaWeb has put together the top five Ghanaian players to transfer in the soon-to-close 2023 Summer.



Kudus Mohammed to West Ham United



The former Ajax man joined the Hammers in a transfer deal worth €42 million. The Ghanaian has penned a five-year deal with the club with an option to extend by a year.

Ernest Nuamah to Olympique Lyon



Ghana youth star Ernest Nuamah penned an initial season-long loan deal with French top-flight side Olympique Lyon.



Lyon have an obligation to buy for a total €30 million - €25m fixed fee plus €5m add-ons. If triggered, Nuamah will become the club's most expensive signing.



Nuamah would sign a four-year contract with Lyon if the club activated the clause.



Alexander Djiku to Fenerbahce



Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku, has officially signed a three-year deal with Turkish club Fenerbahce.



The former Strasbourg defender will have the option to extend for a further year, per the announcement by the club.



Mohammed Salisu to AS Monaco



Black Stars centre-back Mohammed Salisu signed a five-year deal with French Ligue 1 side Monaco in a deal worth €15 million.

Salisu penned a five-year deal with Monaco after completing his transfer from English Championship side Southampton.



Daniel Amartey to Besiktas



Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey joined Turkish giants Besiktas on a free transfer after his contract ran out at Leicester City.



The experienced center-back signed a two-year contract with the option of an additional year with the Turkish giants.



