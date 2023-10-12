From a ball boy to multi-millionaire – Charlie Morgan who got kicked by Ex-Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Charlie Morgan (left) and Eden Hazard

Charlie Morgan is now a multi-millionaire after the former ball boy founded the AU alcohol beverage Vodka together with his high school friend, earning worth $15 million of profits for the company.

Morgan went viral when he was kicked by Ex-Chelsea star Eden Hazard during the 2013 League Cup semi final clash between Chelsea and Swansea City, which ended 2-0 in favour of Swansea City.



Subsequently, Hazard was sent off after he kicked Charlie Morgan following an attempt to retrieve the back from the ball boy while Morgan held onto the ball.



Ten years down the lane, Charlie Morgan founded the AU Vodka company, having being featured by Forbes on the ’30 under 30’ list when he detailed profits of $15 million for the company in 2022.



After spending 15 minutes in the spotlight following the incident in 2013, Charlie Morgan had had his vodka being endorsed by top sports personalities including Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, renowned American boxer Floyd Mayweather, American boxer and Youtuber Jake Paul among others.



Watch the video below:

The ball boy kicked by Eden Hazard is now worth £150 million ???? pic.twitter.com/I5mqOatGmh — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 11, 2023

LSN/NOQ