From ‘truck mate’ to Hearts of Oak; Victor Aidoo shares inspirational story

Hearts of Oak striker Victor Aidoo

Striker Victor Aidoo may be playing for one of the two historic clubs in the country now but the journey to the top has been far from smooth.

The young forward like most Ghanaian footballers had to battle poverty at the early stages of his life.



In an interview with the club’s media channel, Aidoo revealed that at some point in his life he had to carry bags of rice just to make ends meet.



Still on the hustling theme, Aidoo had to be a conductor to some big trucks that ply the Kumasi-Samreboi route to earn a living.



“Before training at Samatex I had to carry rice from people’s shops before I make money to feed, life was never easy for me” …… I used to be a car mate all the way to Kumasi with Kia trucks to carry rice and back to Samaboi…..”.



But Aidoo has done well for himself, kept his focus and excelled at lower tier side Samatex which got him a big deal at Hearts of Oak where he is currently their lead goalscorer.

Aidoo has scored six goals for Hearts of Oak and made himself a key feature of coach Samuel Boadu’s side.



His ultimate dream is to cross carpet from poverty to wealth and impact the lives of less-privileged people.



“If God blesses me, I will like to help lots of young players make it to the very top of their carrier.”



Aidoo recently got himself on the wrong side of Hearts fans after missing a penalty in the club’s defeat against Ashgold.



The striker who had been applauded for his expertise in penalty taking adopted a new kicking style and had his feeble shot saved by the Ashgold goalie.

That incident, Aidoo says, is his lowest moment with the club.



“My worst moment at Hearts of Oak will be against Ashanti Gold, I missed a penalty and up till now I still think about it, he spoke with Hearts TV.



“Before the kick I had played three penalties and had scored all, so I was very confidence I was going to score. Even when the penalty was awarded to us non of my teammates got closer to the ball because they knew I was the one to take but unfortunately, I missed.



“I will take this opportunity to apologize to all Hearts of Oak fans about that miss because we eventually lost that game which even makes it more painful,”, he said.