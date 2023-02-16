3
Frustrated Arsenal fans slam injured Partey, Eddie Nketiah for defeat against Manchester City

Thomas Partey And Eddie Nketiah Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah are in the firing line of Arsenal fans as they believe the Ghanaian duo were responsible for their defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 16, 2023.

Thomas Partey was ruled out of the game following a thigh injury which Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta deems to be precautionary.

Eddie Nketiah on the other hand was profligate in the game, wasting some clear-cut chances that were presented to him.

On social media, Arsenal fans are fuming as they believe the performance would have been better had Partey been in the side. They are frustrated that the Ghanaian midfielder always seems to sustain injuries in the most serious parts of the season.

Nketiah on the other hand has been put on blast for wasting the chances that many believe a good striker should have scored.

They hold that for a team that is challenging for the title, Arsenal cannot have Eddie Nketiah missing those great opportunities.

They are praying and hoping for Gabriel Jesus’ quick return from the injury he sustained at the World Cup and speedy recovery for Thomas Partey.

Manchester City leapfrogged Arsenal to the summit of the Premier League table with 3-1 victory over the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne scored first to put Manchester City ahead but Buakayo Saka pulled parity via the spot before Grealish and Haaland pounced on mistakes by Arsenal to win the game.

City are now top of the league via goal difference with both teams having 51 points each.

