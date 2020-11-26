‘Frustrated’ Swansea City ace Andre Ayew shifts focus to Nottingham Forest showdown

Andre Ayew, Black Stars captain

Andre Ayew is discontented over Swansea City’s draw with Sheffield Wednesday, but the Ghana forward has quickly shifted his focus to the weekend match against Nottingham Forest.

The Jack Army were held to a 1-1 stalemate at the Liberty Stadium despite dominating their opponents.



The Swans had trailed to an Adam Reach goal at the Liberty, after a first-half where they had plenty of possession but found it tough to break down the visitors.



But there was more spark about Steve Cooper’s men display in the second half, with substitute Andre Ayew scoring an outstanding individual goal to level matters.



The result pushed the Welsh side to 4th on the Championship standings with 23 points from 13 matches.

However, Ayew was left disappointed with their failure to clinch the maximum points but says they will put in much effort to claim a win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.



1 point at home is not what we wanted but we will take it and move forward happy to get another goal let’s prepare for Sunday.



The match was Ayew’s first for his side since returning from a muscle injury.



He has plundered 6 goals and provided 1 assist in 12 league appearances this term.