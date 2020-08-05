Sports News

Fulham deserves Premier League, not championship - John Paintsil

John Paintsil played one season for Fulham in 2008 before leaving to Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv

Former Fulham defender John Paintsil has congratulated the team on their promotion to the 2020/2021 English Premier League.

Fulham defeated Brentford in the Championship play-off final by 2-1 on Tuesday to secure the final spot for the three teams to join the elite league.



John Paintsil speaking in an interview with Ghana’s number one Sports Station Happy 98.9 FM on Fulham’s qualification to the Premier League said,



“The players played well and I was delighted with how they were able to hold the lead until the final whistle. This qualification means a lot to the whole community and London”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports.



“Fulham is not a team that is supposed to be in the Championship, their level is the Premier League considering the laurels and achievements the club has”.

The former Ghanaian International also mentioned that ex-player and now gaffer for the team Scott Parker is the best manager for the team and his experience as a player in the Premier League will help the club.



“The club must get an experienced coach like Roy Hodgson but Scott Parker has played in the Premier League and so he will have the experience to guide the team in the Premier League”, he added.



