Fulham in advanced talks to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi

English Premier League side, Fulham are pushing to secure the services of Ghanaian international Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to sources, Fulham are in advanced talks with Chelsea to make the deal happen as soon as possible.



Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, suffered an injury setback last season that denied him the chance to express himself while on loan at German club Bayer Leverkusen.



Due to the injury, the talented forward only made 14 appearances in the German Bundesliga.



Now back at Chelsea at the end of the 2022/23 football season, Callum Hudson-Odoi has considered his future and decided what he needs now is regular football.

As a result, sources say he is open to a transfer away from Chelsea this summer.



He is in no rush but will sign for a club that assures him of regular football. He also wants to play for a club where he will be important while developing as a player.



It is now up to Fulham to reach an agreement with Chelsea for the deal to happen.