Fulham to hand Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku new deal

Ghanaian defender, Jerome Opoku

Fulham are set to offer English-born Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku a new deal after a successful loan spell at English League One side Accrington Stanley FC, according to SPORTSworldGhana.com.

The 21-year-old joined Accrington Stanley FC on a season-long loan deal last summer from the Whites.



Opoku was one of the standout players for the English third-tier side - making 29 appearances and provided three assists in all competitions this season.



The report also stated that the newly-promoted Premier League side are very impressed with the progress of the defender and they are ready to offer him a new deal.

The highly-rated youngster who can operate as a central defender and a left-back is expected to be loaned to a Championship club after he extends his deal.



He is eligible to represent either Ghana or England at any level.

