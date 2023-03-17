'Full Hearts of Oak fan Kurt Okraku doesn't like Asante Kotoko' - Ali Maradona

Former Management Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Alhaji Ali Maradona

Former Management Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Alhaji Ali Maradona, has alleged that the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, is biased against the Porcupine Warriors because of his support for arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

According to Maradona, Okraku's bias was evident during his time as the Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, where he showed unfair treatment towards Kotoko.



Although Okraku has denied any bias towards any particular club, Maradona, who is based in Canada, insists that the GFA President does not like Kotoko.



He cited instances where he and Kwame Baah Nuakoh, a former Kotoko Director, had to confront Okraku over his alleged mistreatment of the club.



“Everyone knows that Kurt Okraku doesn’t like Kotoko. He is a full Hearts of Oak fan. The reason why I’m saying that is that when he was the MTN FA Cup Committee Chairman, he showed that character," he told Pure FM.

"I fought him together with Kwame Baah Nuakoh over the way he was treating Kotoko. I remember at the time, the late Alhaji MND Jawula was deputising for him and we noticed many unfavourable workings against Kotoko.



"I called Kwame [Baah Nuakoh] and told him that Kurt doesn’t like Kotoko. Sometimes it seems they are treating Kotoko that way because they feel Nana Yaw Amponsah [Kotoko’s CEO] has ambitions with the Ghana FA,” he concluded.



chelseafc logo CHELSEA FC