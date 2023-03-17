0
Menu
Sports

'Full Hearts of Oak fan Kurt Okraku doesn't like Asante Kotoko' - Ali Maradona

Ali Maradona2 Former Management Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Alhaji Ali Maradona

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Management Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Alhaji Ali Maradona, has alleged that the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, is biased against the Porcupine Warriors because of his support for arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

According to Maradona, Okraku's bias was evident during his time as the Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, where he showed unfair treatment towards Kotoko.

Although Okraku has denied any bias towards any particular club, Maradona, who is based in Canada, insists that the GFA President does not like Kotoko.

He cited instances where he and Kwame Baah Nuakoh, a former Kotoko Director, had to confront Okraku over his alleged mistreatment of the club.

“Everyone knows that Kurt Okraku doesn’t like Kotoko. He is a full Hearts of Oak fan. The reason why I’m saying that is that when he was the MTN FA Cup Committee Chairman, he showed that character," he told Pure FM.

"I fought him together with Kwame Baah Nuakoh over the way he was treating Kotoko. I remember at the time, the late Alhaji MND Jawula was deputising for him and we noticed many unfavourable workings against Kotoko.

"I called Kwame [Baah Nuakoh] and told him that Kurt doesn’t like Kotoko. Sometimes it seems they are treating Kotoko that way because they feel Nana Yaw Amponsah [Kotoko’s CEO] has ambitions with the Ghana FA,” he concluded.

chelseafc logo CHELSEA FC

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media
Related Articles: