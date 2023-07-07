Full List of coaches for 2023/2024 Premier League Season

Pep Guardiola won the Premier League last season

The 2023/2024 Premier League is set to kick off on Saturday, August 4, 2023 with all twenty clubs competing to meet their respective targets.

With the pressure to deliver immediate results, coaches in the competition face the challenging task of keeping their jobs in the ever-competitive league.



Jurgen Klopp, the longest-serving current Premier League manager, will continue to lead Liverpool after joining in October 2015.



Klopp has achieved remarkable success, including winning the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019.



Pep Guardiola, who won the Premier League last season arrived at Manchester City in July 2016 and follows Klopp as the second longest-serving manager.



Thomas Frank, Mikel Arteta, and David Moyes complete the top five in terms of longevity in their respective clubs.



Notably, Roberto De Zerbi, who recently took charge of Brighton in September 2022, is the 11th longest-serving Premier League manager.

During the previous season, fourteen managers were sacked, highlighting the ruthless nature of the league.



Clubs such as Chelsea, Southampton, and Leeds were among those that made changes in the managerial position.



Here is the full list of Premier League coaches for the 2023/2024 season:



Manchester City: Pep Guardiola ???????? Arsenal: Mikel Arteta ???????? Manchester United: Ten Hag ???????? Newcastle: Eddie Howe ⿬ Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp ???????? Brighton: De Zerbi ???????? Aston Villa: Unai Emery ???????? Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou ???????? Brentford: Thomas Frank ???????? Fulham: Marco Silva ???????? Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson ⿬ Chelsea: Pochettino ???????? Wolverhampton: Lopetegui ???????? West Ham: David Moyes ???????? Bournemouth: Andoni Iraola ???????? Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper ???????? Everton: Sean Dyche ⿬ Burnley: Kompany ???????? Sheffield United: Paul Heckingbottom ⿬ Luton Town: Rob Edwards ????????



JNA/KPE