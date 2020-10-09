Full list: 2020/21 Ghana Premier League fixtures

The Ghana Football Association on Thursday, October 8, 2020, released fixtures for the upcoming 2020/21 Premier League Season.

The Premier League having been cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak is scheduled to restart between the weekend of November 13 to Monday, November 16, 2020.



Ashanti Gold SC, Asante Kotoko SC, Medeama SC will all begin the new season at home whereas Hearts of Oak, Karela FC and Dreams FC will be on the road on Matchday 1 of the season.



Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs FC will welcome neighbours Elmina Sharks with the game between Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak promising to be the “Match of the Week”.



According to the GFA, some modalities outlined for the upcoming league season are that Weekend matches may be played on Fridays, Saturday, Sundays or Monday whiles Midweek matches may be played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.



Matches may be played during mornings, mid-afternoons or evenings depending on kick-off times agreed with Television Partners, StarTimes.



There may be double-headers at some match venues.

However, specific dates and time for each match fixture would be announced after the Club Licence Board submits approved venues for the season.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season is expected to run through till the weekend of July 16-18, 2021.



See below the full list of fixtures for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Season:












