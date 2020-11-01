Full list of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League transfers completed by all 18 clubs

Asamoah Gyan returns to the Ghana Premier League

The first transfer window for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season closed on Saturday with most of the 18 clubs in the Ghanaian top-flight active on the transfer market.

Legon Cities stole the headlines by signing legendary striker Asamoah Gyan as well as teenage sensation Matthew Cudjoe and other notable players like Baba Mahama Nicholas Gyan and Elvis Opoku who have thrilled the domestic game.



Giants Asante Kotoko were unable to provide the money to sign Justice Blay from Medeama but they were able to shrew free transfer deals for Brazilian Fabio Gama and super goalkeeper Razak Abalora.



Their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak are might not be as rich as Legon Cities but were able to grab experienced players Nuru Sulley, Abednego Tetteh and Patrick Razak to cause some sleepless nights for their opponents.



Relegation-flirting sides Accra Great Olympics and King Faisal were also heavily involved in the transfer market in their bid to beat the drop by signing top players including striker Mannan 'Lukaku' Mudasiru for the Dade Boys and experienced striker Saddick Adams for the InshaAllahu lads.



Below are the full transfer moves by each of the 18 teams in the league:



ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS



Ebenezer Sekyere, Charles Danso Otu, Mannan Mudasiru, Michael Otoo, Karim Alhassan, Alhassan Sunday, Mujeeb Hakeem, Arnold Mensah Abbey.



ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK



Eric Dizan, Ademola Kuti, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali, Nuru Sulley, Abednego Tetteh, Patrick Razak, Victor Kwaku Aidoo, Isaac Mensah, Enock Addo, Benjamin Nana Yeboah (GK), Franklin Owusu, Daniel Yeboah

ADUANA STARS



Zakaria Alhassan, Prince Acquah, Derrick Boateng, Bright Adjei, Sam Adams, Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Alex Asamoah, Kofi Owusu, Richard Mpong, Kenneth Owusu



ASHANTIGOLD SPORTING CLUB



Yaw Annor, Kwame Moses, Stephen Bentil, Micheal Ennu, Hans Kwofie, Nathaniel Asamoah, Johnson David Yeboah, Dacosta Boadu, Matthew Agama, Empem Dacosta and Mohamed Bailou, Kamaradini Mamudu, Abdul Bashiru



BECHEM UNITED



Alhassan Traoré, Benedict Osei, Listowel Amankona, Francis Twene, Sagacious Opoku, Francis Adjei, Boubacar Doumbia, Moussa Traoré, Stephen Owusu Kaakyire



BEREKUM CHELSEA



James Wiafe Iniesta, Alfred Okai Quaye, Edward Kpodo, Stephen Sarfo, Collins Ameyaw, Mohammed Gouni



DREAMS FOOTBALL CLUB

Joseph Esso, Abel Manomey, Agyenim Boateng, Philemon McCarthy, Ali Huzaif, Philemon McCarthy, Solomon Twene



EBUSUA DWARFS



Leventius Attah, Godwin Adepah, George Asamoah, Richard Amoah



ELMINA SHARKS



Anthony Quayson, Daniel Nii Adjei, Rashid Sulley, James Bissue



INTER ALLIES



Ali Isah, Michael Kporvi, Emmanuel Adjetey, Taufiq Shaibu



KARELA UNITED



Richard Baidoo, Prosper Arvo, Umar Bashiru, Obed Kofi Sam, Yaw Ansah Fufro, Augustine Randolph, Godfred Adotey

KING FAISAL



Prince Papa Arkoh, Misbawu Adam Okoronko, Yakubu Wadudu, Saddick Adams, Pius Baffour, Kwadwo Frimpong, Sulley Mohammed, Razak Oga Gariba, Mutawakilu Fuseini, Michael Amoah, Gideon Offei Ofori, Enoch Morrison, Daniel Yemoh, Frank Manu, Daniel Okine



KUMASI ASANTE KOTOKO



Razak Abalora, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Patrick Asmah, Fabio Gama, Mubarik Yusif, Abdul Latif Anabila, Evans Adomako Wiredu, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Sarkodie



LEGON CITIES



Asamoah Gyan, Matthew Anim-Cudjoe, Raphael Ocloo, Baba Mahama, Jonah Attuaquaye, Ali Braimah Foster, Nicholas Gyan, Micheal Ampadu, Joseph Adjei, Samuel Norgbey, Vincent Adu Gyamfi, Elvis Opoku, Nasiru Moro, David Cudjoe



LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS



Maxwell Kavar, Osman Adams, Emmanuel Paga, Daniel Amissah, Seedorf Asante Afful, Maxwell Ansah, Ben Nash Quansah, Razak Boame, Fuseini Mohammed



MEDEAMA SPORTING CLUB

Kwadwo Asamoah, Patrick Yeboah, Frank Boateng, Musah Baba Abdulai, Abdul Basit Adam, Abass Mohammed



TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS



Ollenu Ashitey, Jonah Aryetey, Nana Yaw, Perry Addison Rockson, Douglas Nkrumah, Tetteh Nortey, Abdul Zakaria Mugeez, Prince Okraku, Adu Boahene, Abdulai Ibrahim, Samuel Boakye



WAFA



Baffour Kyei