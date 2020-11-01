Full list of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League transfers completed by all 18 clubs

The first transfer window for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season closed on Saturday with most of the 18 clubs in the Ghanaian top-flight active on the transfer market.
Legon Cities stole the headlines by signing legendary striker Asamoah Gyan as well as teenage sensation Matthew Cudjoe and other notable players like Baba Mahama Nicholas Gyan and Elvis Opoku who have thrilled the domestic game.
Giants Asante Kotoko were unable to provide the money to sign Justice Blay from Medeama but they were able to shrew free transfer deals for Brazilian Fabio Gama and super goalkeeper Razak Abalora.
Their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak are might not be as rich as Legon Cities but were able to grab experienced players Nuru Sulley, Abednego Tetteh and Patrick Razak to cause some sleepless nights for their opponents.
Relegation-flirting sides Accra Great Olympics and King Faisal were also heavily involved in the transfer market in their bid to beat the drop by signing top players including striker Mannan 'Lukaku' Mudasiru for the Dade Boys and experienced striker Saddick Adams for the InshaAllahu lads.
Below are the full transfer moves by each of the 18 teams in the league:
ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS
Ebenezer Sekyere, Charles Danso Otu, Mannan Mudasiru, Michael Otoo, Karim Alhassan, Alhassan Sunday, Mujeeb Hakeem, Arnold Mensah Abbey.
ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK
Eric Dizan, Ademola Kuti, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali, Nuru Sulley, Abednego Tetteh, Patrick Razak, Victor Kwaku Aidoo, Isaac Mensah, Enock Addo, Benjamin Nana Yeboah (GK), Franklin Owusu, Daniel Yeboah
ADUANA STARS
Zakaria Alhassan, Prince Acquah, Derrick Boateng, Bright Adjei, Sam Adams, Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Alex Asamoah, Kofi Owusu, Richard Mpong, Kenneth Owusu
ASHANTIGOLD SPORTING CLUB
Yaw Annor, Kwame Moses, Stephen Bentil, Micheal Ennu, Hans Kwofie, Nathaniel Asamoah, Johnson David Yeboah, Dacosta Boadu, Matthew Agama, Empem Dacosta and Mohamed Bailou, Kamaradini Mamudu, Abdul Bashiru
BECHEM UNITED
Alhassan Traoré, Benedict Osei, Listowel Amankona, Francis Twene, Sagacious Opoku, Francis Adjei, Boubacar Doumbia, Moussa Traoré, Stephen Owusu Kaakyire
BEREKUM CHELSEA
James Wiafe Iniesta, Alfred Okai Quaye, Edward Kpodo, Stephen Sarfo, Collins Ameyaw, Mohammed Gouni
DREAMS FOOTBALL CLUB
Joseph Esso, Abel Manomey, Agyenim Boateng, Philemon McCarthy, Ali Huzaif, Philemon McCarthy, Solomon Twene
EBUSUA DWARFS
Leventius Attah, Godwin Adepah, George Asamoah, Richard Amoah
ELMINA SHARKS
Anthony Quayson, Daniel Nii Adjei, Rashid Sulley, James Bissue
INTER ALLIES
Ali Isah, Michael Kporvi, Emmanuel Adjetey, Taufiq Shaibu
KARELA UNITED
Richard Baidoo, Prosper Arvo, Umar Bashiru, Obed Kofi Sam, Yaw Ansah Fufro, Augustine Randolph, Godfred Adotey
KING FAISAL
Prince Papa Arkoh, Misbawu Adam Okoronko, Yakubu Wadudu, Saddick Adams, Pius Baffour, Kwadwo Frimpong, Sulley Mohammed, Razak Oga Gariba, Mutawakilu Fuseini, Michael Amoah, Gideon Offei Ofori, Enoch Morrison, Daniel Yemoh, Frank Manu, Daniel Okine
KUMASI ASANTE KOTOKO
Razak Abalora, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Patrick Asmah, Fabio Gama, Mubarik Yusif, Abdul Latif Anabila, Evans Adomako Wiredu, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Sarkodie
LEGON CITIES
Asamoah Gyan, Matthew Anim-Cudjoe, Raphael Ocloo, Baba Mahama, Jonah Attuaquaye, Ali Braimah Foster, Nicholas Gyan, Micheal Ampadu, Joseph Adjei, Samuel Norgbey, Vincent Adu Gyamfi, Elvis Opoku, Nasiru Moro, David Cudjoe
LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS
Maxwell Kavar, Osman Adams, Emmanuel Paga, Daniel Amissah, Seedorf Asante Afful, Maxwell Ansah, Ben Nash Quansah, Razak Boame, Fuseini Mohammed
MEDEAMA SPORTING CLUB
Kwadwo Asamoah, Patrick Yeboah, Frank Boateng, Musah Baba Abdulai, Abdul Basit Adam, Abass Mohammed
TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS
Ollenu Ashitey, Jonah Aryetey, Nana Yaw, Perry Addison Rockson, Douglas Nkrumah, Tetteh Nortey, Abdul Zakaria Mugeez, Prince Okraku, Adu Boahene, Abdulai Ibrahim, Samuel Boakye
WAFA
Baffour Kyei
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Legend Asamoah Gyan returns to Ghana by signing for Legon Cities
- Opare Addo opens up on Amankwaah Mireku, Adjah Tetteh coaching links to Hearts of Oak
- Justice Blay stays at Medeama after Kotoko failed to sign him on deadline day
- Dreams FC snap up left-back Solomon Twene on transfer deadline day
- Berekum Chelsea sign teenage phenom and Bologna trialist Mohamed Gouni
- Read all related articles