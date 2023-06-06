0
Full list of Ghanaian players in top five Europeans leagues whose clubs suffered relegation

KPB And Amartey Kevin-Prince Boateng and Daniel Amartey

Tue, 6 Jun 2023

Some Black Stars players bid farewell to top-flight football in the top five European leagues when their clubs were relegated in the 2022/2023 European football season.

The top players whose clubs football include Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Dede Ayew, and a couple of others.

Despite their clubs having struggled and being demoted as a result, some of the players had a fairly good campaign which could see them join clubs in the top flight during the summer transfer.

Check out the list Below

ENGLAND

Southampton

-Mohammed Salisu

-Kamaldeen Sulemana

Leicester City

-Daniel Amartey

FRANCE

Auxerre

- Gideon Mensah

- Elisha Owusu

ITALY

Cremonese

- Felix Afena

Hellas Verona

- Ibrahim Sulemana

GERMANY

Hertha Berlin

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
