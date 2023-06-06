Full list of Ghanaian players in top five Europeans leagues whose clubs suffered relegation

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Daniel Amartey

Some Black Stars players bid farewell to top-flight football in the top five European leagues when their clubs were relegated in the 2022/2023 European football season.

The top players whose clubs football include Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Dede Ayew, and a couple of others.



Despite their clubs having struggled and being demoted as a result, some of the players had a fairly good campaign which could see them join clubs in the top flight during the summer transfer.



Check out the list Below



ENGLAND



Southampton

-Mohammed Salisu



-Kamaldeen Sulemana



Leicester City



-Daniel Amartey



FRANCE

Auxerre



- Gideon Mensah



- Elisha Owusu



ITALY



Cremonese

- Felix Afena



Hellas Verona



- Ibrahim Sulemana



GERMANY



Hertha Berlin

Kevin-Prince Boateng



EE/KPE