Full list of Ghanaian players in top five Europeans leagues whose clubs suffered relegation

Some Black Stars players bid farewell to top-flight football in the top five European leagues when their clubs were relegated in the 2022/2023 European football season.
The top players whose clubs football include Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Dede Ayew, and a couple of others.
Despite their clubs having struggled and being demoted as a result, some of the players had a fairly good campaign which could see them join clubs in the top flight during the summer transfer.
Check out the list Below
ENGLAND
Southampton
-Mohammed Salisu
-Kamaldeen Sulemana
Leicester City
-Daniel Amartey
FRANCE
Auxerre
- Gideon Mensah
- Elisha Owusu
ITALY
Cremonese
- Felix Afena
Hellas Verona
- Ibrahim Sulemana
GERMANY
Hertha Berlin
Kevin-Prince Boateng
EE/KPE
