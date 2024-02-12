Full list of award winners at the 2023 AFCON

The award winners

The Confederation of African Football has rewarded outstanding players at the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

The 2023 AFCON came to an end with Ivory Coast emerging victorious, ultimately securing their third AFCON title with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Nigeria.



Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller were the heroes for The Elephants, each finding the back of the net to secure the trophy.



Simon Adingra played a pivotal role, providing two crucial assists in the final, earning him the Man of the Match award.



Despite Nigeria falling short in the final, their captain, William Troost-Ekong, emerged as the Best Player at the 2023 AFCON.

Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue Lopez claimed the PUMA Golden Boot prize after scoring 5 goals at the tournament.



South Africa's Ronwen Williams stood out as the tournament's best goalkeeper as he earned the Ecobank Best Goalkeeper award.



Below are the winners from the 2023 AFCON



JNA/DO