Full list of winners at the 5th Ghana Football Awards

The fifth edition of the Ghana Football Awards took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 25, 2023.
The event was highly attended by some former football players like Asamoah Gyan, Eric Bekoe, Augustine Arhinful and the like.
This year's awards saw Kudus emerge victorious as he claimed the prestigious Footballer of the Year Award.
Blessing Shine Agbomdzi, who plays for ASFAR in Morocco, was named the Women's Footballer of the Year.
Napoli's Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, was honoured as the Best African International Player of the Year for his outstanding performances.
FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah emerged as the winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award as well.
The is held annually to celebrate the achievements and contributions of outstanding Ghanaian footballers.
Below is the list of winners:
Footballer of the Year
Mohammed Kudus – Ajax
Women’s Footballer of the Year
Blessing Shine Agbomdzi – ASFAR, Morocco
Men’s Coach of the Year
Evans Adotey – Medeama
Women’s Coach of the Year
Nana Joe Adarkwa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award
Ernest Nuamah – FC Nordsjaelland
Goalkeeper of the Year
Felix Kyei – Medeama
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)
Sampson Eduku -Tamale City
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)
Mary Amponsah – Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Ghana Premier League Goal King
Abednego Tetteh
Women’s Premier League Goal Queen
Princess Owusua – Fabulous Ladies
Goal of the Year
Serge-Eric Zeze – Asante Kotoko
Best Ghanaian Club CEO
Moses Parker – Medeama
Male Team of the Year
Medeama
Female Team of the Year
Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Best African International
Victor Osimhen – Napoli
Most Vibrant Club on Social Media
Asante Kotoko
Special Fan (s) of the Year
Die Hard Supporters Union
Thumbs Up Award
Robert Coleman
Living Legend Award
Alberta Sackey
Sir Sam Jonah
JNA/FNOQ