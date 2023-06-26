Full list of winners at the 5th Ghana Football Awards

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen

The fifth edition of the Ghana Football Awards took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 25, 2023.

The event was highly attended by some former football players like Asamoah Gyan, Eric Bekoe, Augustine Arhinful and the like.



This year's awards saw Kudus emerge victorious as he claimed the prestigious Footballer of the Year Award.



Blessing Shine Agbomdzi, who plays for ASFAR in Morocco, was named the Women's Footballer of the Year.



Napoli's Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, was honoured as the Best African International Player of the Year for his outstanding performances.



FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah emerged as the winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award as well.



The is held annually to celebrate the achievements and contributions of outstanding Ghanaian footballers.



Below is the list of winners:



Footballer of the Year



Mohammed Kudus – Ajax

Women’s Footballer of the Year



Blessing Shine Agbomdzi – ASFAR, Morocco



Men’s Coach of the Year



Evans Adotey – Medeama



Women’s Coach of the Year



Nana Joe Adarkwa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award



Ernest Nuamah – FC Nordsjaelland



Goalkeeper of the Year



Felix Kyei – Medeama

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)



Sampson Eduku -Tamale City



Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)



Mary Amponsah – Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Ghana Premier League Goal King



Abednego Tetteh



Women’s Premier League Goal Queen



Princess Owusua – Fabulous Ladies



Goal of the Year



Serge-Eric Zeze – Asante Kotoko

Best Ghanaian Club CEO



Moses Parker – Medeama



Male Team of the Year



Medeama



Female Team of the Year



Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Best African International



Victor Osimhen – Napoli



Most Vibrant Club on Social Media



Asante Kotoko

Special Fan (s) of the Year



Die Hard Supporters Union



Thumbs Up Award



Robert Coleman



Living Legend Award



Alberta Sackey



Sir Sam Jonah



