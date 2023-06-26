1
Full list of winners at the 5th Ghana Football Awards

Victor Osimhen FziCNaJXwAAY9fI Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The fifth edition of the Ghana Football Awards took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 25, 2023.

The event was highly attended by some former football players like Asamoah Gyan, Eric Bekoe, Augustine Arhinful and the like.

This year's awards saw Kudus emerge victorious as he claimed the prestigious Footballer of the Year Award.

Blessing Shine Agbomdzi, who plays for ASFAR in Morocco, was named the Women's Footballer of the Year.

Napoli's Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, was honoured as the Best African International Player of the Year for his outstanding performances.

FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah emerged as the winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award as well.

The is held annually to celebrate the achievements and contributions of outstanding Ghanaian footballers.

Below is the list of winners:

Footballer of the Year

Mohammed Kudus – Ajax

Women’s Footballer of the Year

Blessing Shine Agbomdzi – ASFAR, Morocco

Men’s Coach of the Year

Evans Adotey – Medeama

Women’s Coach of the Year

Nana Joe Adarkwa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

Ernest Nuamah – FC Nordsjaelland

Goalkeeper of the Year

Felix Kyei – Medeama

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

Sampson Eduku -Tamale City

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)

Mary Amponsah – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Ghana Premier League Goal King

Abednego Tetteh

Women’s Premier League Goal Queen

Princess Owusua – Fabulous Ladies

Goal of the Year

Serge-Eric Zeze – Asante Kotoko

Best Ghanaian Club CEO

Moses Parker – Medeama

Male Team of the Year

Medeama

Female Team of the Year

Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Best African International

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Asante Kotoko

Special Fan (s) of the Year

Die Hard Supporters Union

Thumbs Up Award

Robert Coleman

Living Legend Award

Alberta Sackey

Sir Sam Jonah

