Full post-match interview: Kudus talks first goal, the fans, Liverpool game

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus was handed his first start as a West Ham player in the Europa League and he did not disappoint.

He contributed to two goals, providing the needed pressure that resulted in an equalizer before heading home his first goal as a Hammers' player.



The September 21, 2023 fixture agianst Serbian side Backa Topola was a Group A opener which ended 3 - 1.



The Ghana international met Ward-Prowse’s corner into the box and his header went into the bottom corner.



Backa Topola had taken the lead in the 45th minute through Petar Stanic.



Tomas Soucek climbed off the bench to score the third goal for the Hammers who made a winning start to their campaign.

In the post match interview, Kudus spoke about a myriad of issues including his first goal for the club, the possibility of being credited with what has been labeled an own goal, the support from the fand the upcoming Premier League fixture against Liverpool.



West Ham's last EPL outing was a loss to champions Man City.



Watch his full post-match interview below:



